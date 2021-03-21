63 people moving ‘aimlessly’ booked for violating lockdown rule in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Police booked 63 people for violating lockdown rules on Sunday. The people, found roaming on roads, were unable to give proper reason for being outdoors. The cops were deployed all around the city to check unwarranted public movement during the lockdown. The administration has imposed Sunday lockdown to curb the resurgence of coronavirus cases in Bhopal. Flouting the order, many people were sighted moving on two-wheelers and cars on the day around the city.

Two persons were also booked for not wearing masks. Eleven cases were registered in Arera Hills, five in TT Nagar, ten in Kamla Nagar, nine in Ratibad, three in Jahangirabad, one Aishbagh, two in Habibganj, eight cases in Kolar, four cases in Govindpura, two cases in MP Nagar, three cases in Ashoka Garden, one case in Gautam Nagar and four cases were registered in Nishatpura police station.

In MP Nagar, the two persons - Kishan Patel and Anant Kumar Jain were – penalized for not wearing masks and were booked under Sections of the disaster management Act.