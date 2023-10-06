₹62,000 Cr: MP Benefits Every Year Through Digitalisation | Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis has come up with second report of Madhya Pradesh Good Governance and Development. It was released by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a function held here on Friday. The report states that Madhya Pradesh draws benefit of Rs 62,000 crore every year through digitalisation.

The report says that by embracing digitalisation, Madhya Pradesh has made progress in ensuring that benefits of flagships schemes reach beneficiaries. The report focuses on digitalisation and good governance and has many parts.

The first portion sheds light on how AI, block chain are changing the government’s functioning and how things are transforming. The second part is what did Madhya Pradesh do to go digital in last 15 years.

Madhya Pradesh is ranked number one in digitalisation of the land records. One part of report highlights the impact of digitalisation work.

This is the first attempt in the country to monitor the impact of digitalisation. The report has been prepared by assessing 78 initiatives taken by I-T department in the state.