 5.5 Kg Silver Offered By Minister At Chimchima Hanuman Temple In MP Stolen; CCTV Cameras Stopped Working 4 Days Ago
The theft occurred during the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, when unknown thieves entered the temple from the back, stealing the silver ornaments adorning the Hanuman idol and a silver umbrella.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
article-image

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves barged inside renowned Chimchima Hanuman Temple in Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh, late night on Tuesday and made away with silver jewellery worn by the idol. The accused looted as much as 5.5 kg silver from the temple despite three SAF police personnel on duty.

These ornaments, weighing around 5.25 kg, were offered by the Forest and Environment Minister, Ramniwas Rawat.

The theft occurred during the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, when unknown thieves entered the temple from the back, stealing the silver ornaments adorning the Hanuman idol and a silver umbrella. A case has been registered and the hunt for the perpetrators in ongoing.

Notably, the CCTV camera went out of order only four days ago.

article-image

According to information, the theft was discovered on Wednesday morning by the temple priest when he arrived for the morning prayers. Shocked, he immediately alerted the SAF security personnel and others at the scene.

As news of the theft spread, a crowd of devotees gathered at the temple. The Vijaypur police arrived promptly, accompanied by a dog squad team, in an effort to find clues about the thieves.

Vijaypur SDOP stated that upon receiving the theft report, he and a police team rushed to the temple and have been conducting searches.

article-image

CCTV malfunctioned just four days prior

Despite the presence of three SAF police personnel stationed at the temple, the thieves succeeded in executing the theft. The temple's CCTV cameras had malfunctioned just four days prior, raising further questions.

Ramesh Tiwari, Chairman of the Ramayan Committee at Chimchima Hanuman Temple, mentioned that everything was normal until 11:30 PM. However, when they arrived at 5:30 AM for prayers, the ornaments were missing.

