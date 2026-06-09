50 Artistes Showcase Ujjain's Lifeline In 80-Minute Dance Drama | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 50 artistes showcased the mythological, cultural and spiritual essence of the Kshipra River, the lifeline of Ujjain, through an 80-minute dance drama presented in nine scenes.

The dance drama, Shipra, was staged for the first time at MP Tribal Museum in the city on Monday, the third day of the five-day Mahuaa Mahotsav marking the 13th foundation day of the museum.

Presented by Sangeeta Sharma and her troupe from New Delhi, Shipra (Daughter of Vishnu) is an artistic journey exploring the life-sustaining stream of Ujjain, along with its culture, faith and folk memories.

By blending elements of contemporary Indian dance, folk traditions and theatre, the performance portrays the Kshipra not just as a river, but as a powerful symbol of consciousness, compassion and the welfare of the people.

The script for this production was written by Yogesh Tripathi (Rewa), and the music was composed by Kuldeep Sarva (Durg).

Besides, various folk and tribal dances from across the country were presented, which enchanted the audience.