5 Trains, MEMU Cancelled Due To Non-Interlocking Work

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Due to non-interlocking work at Jujharpur in connection with Pawarkheda-Jujharpur flyover on Bhopal-Itarsi railway section of West Central Railway (WCR), Bhopal Division, some trains running on this route have been cancelled.

The cancelled trains are as follows

* Train number 19343 Indore-Seoni Panchveli Express will be cancelled from its originating station on September 29 and September 30 and train number 19344 Chhindwara-Indore Panchveli Express on September 29, September 30, and October 01.

* Jaipur-Nagpur Weekly Express will remain cancelled on September 29.

* Train No 22125 Nagpur-Amritsar Weekly AC Express will remain cancelled on September 30 and train number 22126 Amritsar-Nagpur weekly AC Express will remain cancelled on October 2.

* Train number 01317/01318 Amla Junction-Itarsi-Amla Junction MEMU special train will remain cancelled till September 30.

* Train number 12160 Jabalpur-Amravati Express will be cancelled on September 29 and September 30 and train number 12159 Amravati-Jabalpur Express on September 29, September 30 and October 1.