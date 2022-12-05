5-day Umang Wheelchair Cricket Tournament: On Day 2 AP, Uttarakhand emerge winner

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand teams won the matches on Monday, the second day of the five-day Umang Wheelchair Cricket Tournament at Old Campion Ground in the city.

The first match took place between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. Batting first, Odisha scored 142 runs in 15 overs. Andhra Pradesh won the match by 9 wickets in 6 overs. Nirukonda of Andhra Pradesh scored 80 runs and was declared Man of the Match. Odisha has lost two matches.

The second match took place between Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu. Uttarakhand won the match scoring 141 runs off 6 wickets, batting first. Vikas Lamba from Uttarakhand was declared Man of the Match. MLA PC Sharma presented the award to the players.

Umang Gauravdeep Welfare Society, Bhopal, organised the tournament in which teams of six states including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha are taking part.

Founder of the society Deepti Patwa said that the tournament was being organised to encourage differently abled people. It is also meant to hone their talents and skills and boost their income, she said.