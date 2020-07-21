5-day lockdown in 60% of Bhopal from July 22 to July 26- Check out full list

BHOPAL: A five-day complete lockdown has been announced in most of the areas of Bhopal. It will be effective from July 22 to July 26. All these areas have been completely sealed.

The lockdown is only for three days. However, as CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced state-wide lockdown on Saturday and Sunday, it will now stretch to five days.

Most of the roads in Old Bhopal have been barricaded police station-wise.

The five day lockdown would come into force in New Bhopal areas under Bageswania, Kolar, Kamla Nagar, and Habibganj police stations and Old Bhopal areas under Hanumanganj and Kotwali police stations.

In Old Bhopal, there would be complete lockdown in Chowk Bazaar, Ibrahimpura, Budhwara, Jumerati, Marwari Road, Lakherapura, Loha Bazaar, Sarafa Bazaar, Imami Gate, Kotwali, Mangalwara, Kumharpura, Khjanchi Gali, Gurjarpura, Silawatpura and New Itwara Road till July 24. Sunday curfew would continue thus making it five day lockdown.