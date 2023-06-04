5-day Bhoj Food Fest: Millets special food contest organised

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Millets special food contest was organised at more than 50 stalls on Bittan Market Ground on Saturday, the fourth day of five-day Bhoj Food Fest.

Participants prepared more than one dishes like fried rice, cookies, millets, idli, khichdi using ragi, kodo, kutki, sama. It was tested and given the title of Best Food of the Millets.

The title was given on the basis of the taste, presentation and uniqueness of the food. IAS-IPS Association members Ruchi Umrao, Sunita Khade, Sonal Chowdhary and Megha Chauhan Laxkar were judges. They went to each stall and tested the millet dish before declaring winners.

Besides food, visitors also enjoyed ghazals presented by singer Raju Rao. He presented ghazals of Pankaj Udhas, Jagjit Singh, Bhupendra Singh and Anoop Jalota. Artistes presented group dance, Ganesh Vandana and Rajasthani dance. The fest was organised by district administration to mark Bhopal Gaurav Diwas.