 5-day Bhoj Food Fest: Millets special food contest organised
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal5-day Bhoj Food Fest: Millets special food contest organised

5-day Bhoj Food Fest: Millets special food contest organised

Participants prepared more than one dishes like fried rice, cookies, millets, idli, khichdi using ragi, kodo, kutki, sama.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 01:08 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Millets special food contest was organised at more than 50 stalls on Bittan Market Ground on Saturday, the fourth day of five-day Bhoj Food Fest.

Participants prepared more than one dishes like fried rice, cookies, millets, idli, khichdi using ragi, kodo, kutki, sama. It was tested and given the title of Best Food of the Millets.

The title was given on the basis of the taste, presentation and uniqueness of the food. IAS-IPS Association members Ruchi Umrao, Sunita Khade, Sonal Chowdhary and Megha Chauhan Laxkar were judges. They went to each stall and tested the millet dish before declaring winners.

Besides food, visitors also enjoyed ghazals presented by singer Raju Rao. He presented ghazals of Pankaj Udhas, Jagjit Singh, Bhupendra Singh and Anoop Jalota. Artistes presented group dance, Ganesh Vandana and Rajasthani dance. The fest was organised by district administration to mark Bhopal Gaurav Diwas.

Read Also
Bhopal: Govind not made LoP with MLAs’ support, says Sajjan
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

5-day Bhoj Food Fest: Millets special food contest organised

5-day Bhoj Food Fest: Millets special food contest organised

Odisha train tragedy: Congress demands resignation of railway minister

Odisha train tragedy: Congress demands resignation of railway minister

Bhopal: Traffic to be diverted for Brahmin Mahasabha, Kirar Sammelan

Bhopal: Traffic to be diverted for Brahmin Mahasabha, Kirar Sammelan

Bhopal: 2 booked for siphoning off Rs 1.23L from relative’s account

Bhopal: 2 booked for siphoning off Rs 1.23L from relative’s account

10th Tribal Museum Foundation Day: Tribal dance of 12 states to be presented, Laxman Charit Leela on...

10th Tribal Museum Foundation Day: Tribal dance of 12 states to be presented, Laxman Charit Leela on...