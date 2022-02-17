5-day 40th anniversary celebrations of Bharat Bhavan conclude

BHOPAL: A five-day event ended with staging a play ‘Mohe Piya’ at Bharat Bhavan in the city on Thursday. It was part of concluding day of the five-day event to mark 40th Foundation Day of Bharat Bhavan.

Written and directed by Padma Shri Waman Kendre, the 90-minute play is based on ‘Madhyama Vyayoga,’ penned by Bhasa, who is believed to be one of the greatest Sanskrit playwrights.

Based on an episode from the Mahabharata, the musical play revolves around Bhima’s encounter with his demon son Ghatotkacha and his one-time love Hidimba.

As the story goes, Bhima and Hidimba were attracted to each other, and Hidimba wished to marry him. She persuaded Bhima's mother to allow them to marry, and they reached an agreement which stated that once Hidimba was pregnant with Bhima's son, he would be free to leave. Many years later, the two are reunited after their son, Ghatotkacha, fetches Bhima as a sacrifice for his mother to break her fast with. The son, however, initially refuses to accept this man as his father, angered and hurt by the fact that he wasn't there while he was growing up. At the end of the play Ghatotkacha acceptes Bhima as father and the three become a family again.

The play was presented by artists of Rangpeeth Natya Sanstha, Mumbai. Besides powerful acting, music, colourful lights, costumes and make-ups attracted the audience who were present in huge numbers. Kathakali dance and recorded music were used in it.

“This the third show of the play in Bhopal. We staged the play eight years back,” says Kendre . The play has been staged in three languages including Priya Bawari in Marathi, Mohe Piya in Hindi and O My Love in English.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 11:05 PM IST