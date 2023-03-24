47th Foundation Day of IGRMS: 139 varieties of baskets made of grass, bamboo, cane, leaf on display

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopalites can see nearly 139 varieties of baskets from across the country under one roof. The baskets are made of grass, bamboo, cane and leaf. The rare collections are part of an exhibition ‘Tukana Tukani - saga of basketry traditions in India' at the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) in the city to mark its 47th Foundation Day.

The exhibition has been categorised in six sections including Baskets of South India, Baskets of Central India, Baskets of Eastern India, Basket of Northern Himalayas and North-eastern regions and ceremonial baskets. The exhibits are on display with its name, locality, community and cultural utilities which are major attractions for visitors. They included Leephan (Manipur), Na Narayan Soop (Uttarakhand), Vaichum (Manipur), Khoh Ranga (Meghalaya), Tespo (Ladakh), Kuti (Nagaland), Jhapi (Chhattisgarh), Harka (Jharkhand), Sopeng (West Bengal), Chipadhuti (Odisha), Khalui (Assam), Tangli (Rajasthan), Dagar (Andhra Pradesh), Koru Katta (Kerala) and Khudasaa (Madhya Pradesh).

Leephan

Community - Meitei

Locality - Manipur

Cultural utility - The cane basket is used as dining table and tray

Vaichum

Community - Tangkhul

Locality - Manipur

Jhampi

Community - Oraon

Locality - Chhattisgarh

Cultural utility - Colourful dowry baskets with lid and locks

Khoh Ranga

Community - Khasi

Locality - Meghalaya

Cultural utility – Women’s basket for carrying goods

Na Narayan Soop

Community - Folk

Locality - Uttarakhand

Cultural utility - A partial ritualistic winnowing fan

Kuti

Community - Koyank Naga

Locality - Nagaland

Cultural utility - Finely woven cane baskets used in marriage negotiation

Hinwalidandi

Community - Aadi

Locality - Arunachal Pradesh

Cultural utility – It is used to get protection from bees and animals.