47th Foundation Day of IGRMS: 139 varieties of baskets made of grass, bamboo, cane, leaf on display

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopalites can see nearly 139 varieties of baskets from across the country under one roof. The baskets are made of grass, bamboo, cane and leaf. The rare collections are part of an exhibition ‘Tukana Tukani - saga of basketry traditions in India' at the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) in the city to mark its 47th Foundation Day.
The exhibition has been categorised in six sections including Baskets of South India, Baskets of Central India, Baskets of Eastern India, Basket of Northern Himalayas and North-eastern regions and ceremonial baskets. The exhibits are on display with its name, locality, community and cultural utilities which are major attractions for visitors. They included Leephan (Manipur), Na Narayan Soop (Uttarakhand), Vaichum (Manipur), Khoh Ranga (Meghalaya), Tespo (Ladakh), Kuti (Nagaland), Jhapi (Chhattisgarh), Harka (Jharkhand), Sopeng (West Bengal), Chipadhuti (Odisha), Khalui (Assam), Tangli (Rajasthan), Dagar (Andhra Pradesh), Koru Katta (Kerala) and Khudasaa (Madhya Pradesh).
Leephan
Community - Meitei
Locality - Manipur
Cultural utility - The cane basket is used as dining table and tray
Vaichum
Community - Tangkhul
Locality - Manipur
Jhampi
Community - Oraon
Locality - Chhattisgarh
Cultural utility - Colourful dowry baskets with lid and locks
Khoh Ranga
Community - Khasi
Locality - Meghalaya
Cultural utility – Women’s basket for carrying goods
Na Narayan Soop
Community - Folk
Locality - Uttarakhand
Cultural utility - A partial ritualistic winnowing fan
Kuti
Community - Koyank Naga
Locality - Nagaland
Cultural utility - Finely woven cane baskets used in marriage negotiation
Hinwalidandi
Community - Aadi
Locality - Arunachal Pradesh
Cultural utility – It is used to get protection from bees and animals.
