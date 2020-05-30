45 new corona positive cases in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Bhopal recorded sharp rise in positive cases with 46 new cases on Saturday. Banganga emerged as new hotspot as on Friday, there were six positive cases and today there are 13 positive reports from Banganga slums and eight from same family. So, total 19 positive cases are from Banganga slum. While other hotspot like Jatkhedi, as claim by administration, is under control.

New hotspots of Bhopal are Raj Bhavan and Banganga slum area. However, administration as well as the health department is maintaining close monitoring of the situation. Survey and sampling work have been undertaken in slum.

As per health department, eight positive came from Aishbag; two each from Bairagarh, Hanumanganj and Kamla Nagar; four from Koh-e-Fiza; six from Tilajamalpura; three from Rest House (TT Nagar); 13 from Banganga slum. Bairasia, Gautam Nagar, Chhola, Jahangirabad and Shahjahanabad recorded one each.

CMHO Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said, “Administration has shifted families from Banganga slum. On Friday, there were six positive and today; there are 13 more positive cases. Realizing the gravity of the situation, the district administration immediately shifted nearly 800 families to Gandhi Nagar for their own safety as slum area is highly congested.”

SDM (TT Nagar) Rajesh Shukla said, “Today, 13 more positive cases came from Banganga slum. Eight are from same family. On Friday, there were six positive. So there are 19 positive so far. We have admitted patients to Chirayu Hospital and families living in crammed rooms have been shifted to safer places for their safety. Sampling and survey have been already undertaken and slum dwellers have been strictly instructed to follow social distancing and other norms.”