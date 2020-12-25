44 travellers from UK undergo Covid-19 test, ten tests negative; results of others awaited

BHOPAL: Ten travellers from Britain are corona-negative. The RT-PCR test was conducted on 44 travellers from Britain and the results of 10 came out on Friday. Sixty-four travellers from Britain have been identified and all will be subjected to the RT-PCR test. Most of them are from the districts. The results of the others are yet to come.

CMHO Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said, “The results of the RT-PCR test of 10 travellers from Britain turned out to be negative. The test was conducted on 44 travellers. Sixty-four travellers in all from Britain have been identified in the state capital.”

MP Corona update: Madhya Pradesh reported 1,031 corona-positive cases, pushing the tally up to 236,400 and toll to 3,536, with 12 new deaths on Friday. The total number of active cases is 10,461, while 222,403 is the total number of cured cases, with 1,234 cases being cured in a single day. The corona-positive rate is 3.5 per cent, with 29,356 samples sent for testing, while 126 samples were rejected at the time of testing in the state capital. Twenty-one districts reported more than 10 corona-positive cases.