 40th anniversary of Alliance Francaise de Bhopal
40 painting by 20 artists on display

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 10:59 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Forty contemporary works of 20 painters are on display at Alliance Francaise de Bhopal in the city under an exhibition, Art Alliance.

Principal secretary, culture and tourism, Sheo Sekhar Shukla, inaugurated the four-day exhibition on Wednesday evening, organised by Alliance Francaise to celebrate its 40th anniversary and 40 years of involvement and friendship between Indian and French artists. Each artist has displayed two paintings and most of them are abstract, based on nature using acrylic on canvas. Tribal, graphic and drawing works have also been put up.

Artist Anil Ijeri has displayed two graphic work based on nature including beehives. Gond painter Mayank Shyam has displayed two paintings whereas Uday Goswami has exhibited a painting titled Dark Desire in mixed media on canvas. Anup Shrivastav from Dhar has displayed his two acrylic work, which depicts markets of Dhar and excitement of Bhagoria fair. Drawing of Himanshu Joshi and pastel work of Monika Sheth are also on display.

The artworks of Aparna Anil, Ashvini Vidhate, Avadhesh Yadav, Basant Bhargava, Divya Patwa, Durgesh Birthare, Ekta Sharma, Himanshu Joshi, Kamta Tahed, Kishore Dangle, Nagesh Sharma, Pratik Koundinye, Priti Mann and Veena Jain are also on display.

About 15 directors of Alliance Francaise from across the country were present on the occasion. The exhibition will remain open till April 15.

