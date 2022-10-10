36th National Games: Mental health equally important as physical fitness in combat sports, says Judoka Avtar Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bhopal judoka Avtar Singh won a gold medal in the -100kg weight category at the National Games 2022. Sharing the information, SAI coach Yashpal Solanki said, "I feel good to share that Avtar has won a gold, and we are hoping to win two more medals in other events as well."

While talking to a Free Press reporter over a phone call, Olympian Avtar Singh said, "I am happy that I won a gold medal, but I'd be more excited if it was an international gold. I also won a gold medal in the 2015 National games. Everything was great here."

Olympian added, "I am happy to see that different states are now focussing on sports and appreciating the athletes by giving them cash prizes. As an athlete I think we can use that amount for international training and strengthen our game."

While talking about athletes' mental health, Avtar Singh emphasized international camps for athletes. He said, "People don't realize how important mental health is during tournaments. We are always under a lot of pressure, and I feel to relieve from that, we should be sent for as many international camps as possible."

He added, "An athlete should only be responsible for their event. But most of the time, we are worried about our visas and formalities. I think athletes should be managed properly, so our only focus is winning."

The Olympian also mentioned he would be participating in the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam and setting his sights higher; he is preparing for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

