36th National Games 2022: MP State Shooting Academy's Olympian shooter wins bronze   

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy's Olympian shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won bronze at 36th National Games 2022 in the 10-meter air rifle men event (individual).

While talking to the free press reporter, Olympian Tomar said, I am done for the day, but I have two more events to perform in, and hopefully, I'll do better in them. It is my first time participating in the National Games, and I have won a bronze medal; I am feeling happy and proud."

MP State Shooting Academy In charge, Sanjeev Gupta told the F.P., "We expected gold as Aishwary is our Olympian athlete, but I still have hope as his main event is still pending. We are hopeful that we will get many more medals in those events.”

Shooter Aishwary will participate in two more shooting events, AIR mixed and 3P (three positions) rifle.

Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar is an Olympian who has been training at the M.P. shooting academy since 2015. He competes in 10m air rifle and 50m rifle three positions. He clinched a gold medal at the 2021 ISSF World Cup 2021 in 50m rifle three positions, bagged silver in 10m air rifle men's team event and bronze in 50 m 3 position mixed team.