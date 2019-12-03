35th anniversary of Bhopal Gas tragedy: NGOs pledge to continue their fights for 5.70 L victims

Bhopal: Taking lesson from adverse effect of burning “Parali” (agriculture left overs) on the pollution in Delhi, most of the gas victims did not burn effigy on 35th anniversary of Bhopal Gas tragedy on Tuesday.

NGOs line Bhopal Group for Information and Action, chingari trust, Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Purush Sangharsh Morcha and others took out a joint procession. In the procession the participants carried an tableau showing dog urinating on Union Carbide and Dow Chemicals- as a mark of their angst agsint the multinational corporation responsible for Bhopal gas tragedy- one of biggest industrial disaster.

Satinath Sarangi of Bhopal Group for Information and Action said, “ We did not take out a torch rally or burnt any effigy unlike previous occasions after taking cue from pollution menace in Delhi. Conservation of Environment is our top priority. Our tableau shows dog urinating on MNCs like Dow Chemicals and Union Carbide.”

Gas victims raised the slogans against Central as well as state government for delay in justice, rehabilitation, health care facilities, piped water supply and compensation to the victims of the tragedy. They pledged to continue their fights for 5.70 lakh gas victims.

Tributes paid to 44 Railways employees who died on duty: Western –Central Railway (WCR) paid tributes to 44 Railways employees who died while discharging duty on day of Bhopal gas tragedy. The then station manager Harish Dhruve and 44 others Railways were on duty round the clock to prevent the trains coming from Itarsi and Bina from coming to Bhopal Railway station when people are leaving the city for safety. Trains coming from Bina, were stopped at Vidisha, Salamatpur and other stations. Similarly, trains coming from Itarsi, were stopped at Misrod, Mandideep and others stations.

Dastan-e-Bhopal gas kand staged: Trikarshi Theater Group artists staged “Dastan-e-Bhopal gas kand” at UCC plant site describing hands in gloves of MNCs with politicians, prosecution of UCC chairman Warren Anderson. Bhopal Gas Peedit Sagharsh Sahyog Samiti torched the effigy of MNC demanding Rs10 lakh in the cases of deaths of gas victims. Samiti convener Sadhna Karnik demands Rs 10 lakh in deaths cases, health care, pension of Rs 5,000 for gas victims family, waive of electricity bills of gas victims.

Similarly, Destitute Gas Peedit Morcha burnt effigy of MNCs at Neelam Park Demanding justices. Gas victims demands pensions for the gas victims families and medicines availability in all the gas relief hospitals.

Bhopal Archdiocese organises prayer service: Bhopal Archdiocese organised a prayer service here at Pastoral Centre, Arera Colony for the victims of gas tragedy by spending two minutes silence followed by suitable hymns with reflection and lighting of the candles.

Archbishop Leo Cornelio SVD said in his message that more awareness towards any human tragedy is in need of the hour. It is observed that the victims of the tragedy continue to suffer without end. Humanities should extend material, spiritual and psychological support to uplift the victims who feel helpless and hopeless in their lives, he added.

Fr. Maria Stephen asked the people to become the environmental conscious to spread love, peace and prosperity. The beautiful creation is a gift of God and destroying environment for the sake of human survival is a poisonous Gift to the Giver, he added. Killing others for the sake of one’s own success is a crime to the humanity and this crime destroys the very intention and the purpose of God’s creation, he continued.

Governor attends Shraddhanjali Sabha: Governor Lalji Tandon attended Shraddhanjali Sabha held at Barkatullah Bhavan on the 35th anniversary of Bhopal Gas Tragedy today.

Paying tribute to the departed souls, Governor said we should take a resolution to ensure that such incidents should not recur.

He said that peace is the foundation of all pleasures. Peace brings prosperity and enhances brotherhood. He mentioned that this truth has been prayed by all the religions. He said many incidents are the result of natural disaster and many others are the result of human errors. Being a member of the civilized society, we all have the responsibility to ensure not to repeat any mistake or lapse. Always work for peace in the society, he added.

GAD Dr. Govind Singh, Minister for Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Arif Aqueel, Minister for Law and Legislative Affairs PC Sharma, MLA Arif Masood, PS Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Dr. Pallavi Jain Govil and citizens in large number were present. On this occasion, Religious Heads of all the religions prayed and paid homage to the departed souls.

CM pays tribute to victim: Chief Minister Kamal Nath paid tribute to innocent people who died in the Bhopal gas tragedy. He called upon people to be always vigilant about environmental pollution. He said that citizens should remain alert so that such a tragic accident never gets repeated.

He said that the terrible consequences we have witnessed in the world's worst industrial disaster are lessons for all of us. Abiding by the environmental standards such fatal accidents can be prevented saving the innocent lives. He said that the gas tragedy has caused deep wounds to the residents of Bhopal. It is the responsibility of the government to provide better treatment to the affected people with relief and rehabilitation. He referred to late Abdul Jabbar, the convener of the Bhopal Gas Victims Women Industry Organization, who fought throughout his life for the relief and rehabilitation and treatment of the gas victims, especially women. He expressed heartfelt condolence on the passing away of Abdul Jabbar.

BHEL organises weeklong Industrial Safety Week: BHEL organised a weeklong Industrial Safety Week on 35th Bhopal Gas tragedy anniversary. HSE Departmentbegan organized it on Tuesday at IFX Conference Hall BHEL, Bhopal. The programme began commemorating the anniversary of Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

Ashok Shah, Principal Secretary, Ministry of Labour (Govt. of MP) was present as the Chief Guest. R S Singh chief factory inspector & director (Industrial Health & Safety) Indore was present as the Guest of Honour. BHEL ED C Ananda. A P Singh Deputy Director, Industrial Health and Safety (Govt. of MP), DeepaTuli, Assistant Director (Industrial Health & Safety), all general managers, HODs and officials of HSE Department were also present in the programme.

PS Shah administering the Safety Oath said that BHEL being a public sector, more responsibilty of implementing the safety policies comes upon the organisation. During the week various programmes on road safety, occupational safety and awareness programme as well as various competitions for employees & school students will be held during the week.

NGOs hold joint condolence meeting: Zahreeli Gas Kand Sangharsh Morcha, Rajiv Gandhi Smriti Gas Peedit, Punarvas Kendra, Jan Shikshan Sansthan jointly organsied condolence meeting on Bhopal gas tragedy anniversary on Tuesday at Gas Claim Court,Old MLA Quarters, Jawahar Chowk. They paid tributes to Morcha founder Alok Pratap Singh, and gas tragedy activist Abdul Jabbar.

Zahreeli gas Morcha president Ananya Pratap Singh said, “Morcha had played a key role for national wide movement which led to formation of industrial liability act which has been incorporated in law syllabus in colleges. It was Morcha which had filed petition in Supreme Court and Rs380 crore was distributed as interim relief.”

Minister for Law and legislative PC Sharma said, “ Elements of vested interest are trying to privatize Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research centre(BHMRC) but we will not let them succeed in their motif. We will convey gas victims voice to Chief minister Kamal Nath.” He also supported Online petition of the Morcha.