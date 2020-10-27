3.3 magnitude earthquake hits Madhya Pradesh's Seoni; tremors felt in Maharashtra's Nagpur

A low-intensity earthquake of 3.3 magnitude was experienced in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Tuesday morning and the tremors were also felt at Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra, officials said.

The tremors were experienced in Dunda suburb of Seoni. The earthquake was recorded at 4.10 am in Seoni with its epicentre at a depth of 15 km.

Confirming the news, Senior Meteorological department officer GD Mishra said, “it was a mild earthquake and there was no damage in the district.”