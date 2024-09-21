30-Year-Old 'Missing' Businessman Found Dead At Hotel Room In Gwalior; Left Home A Day Ago On Pretext Of Market

Representative pic | Image by JUNO KWON from Pixabay

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old businessman was found dead at a hotel room in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Friday evening. He was missing for 36 hours before his car could be traced at the hotel parking.

His body was recovered from a room of a hotel located at the State City Centre in the University Police Station area in Gwalior.

Additional SP Shiyaz K.M. said that his body has been found in a hotel room at City Center. The deceased is a businessman from Morena. Police suspect that he may have consumed poison; however, the reason would be clear only after the post-mortem report is out.

The deceased has been identified as Sagar Gupta, son of Rajiv Kumar Gupta, a resident of Paursa in Morena. He was a grocery businessman and would stay with his aunt Manorama Gupta, near Lakshmiganj Hare Shiv Garden in the Janakganj police station area of Gwalior.

According to information, Sagar left on Thursday morning for the market. When he did not return till evening, his aunt tried calling him, but her calls went unanswered. Worried, the family reached the police station. A team of cops reached the hotel and enquired the staff. With the reception desk's help, they reached Sagar's room. The cops broke open the door when there was no response to their repeated knocks. The family was shocked to see Sagar lying unconscious and blood flowing from his nose.

His body has been sent for the post-mortem, and the cause of the death can only be ascertained after the report is out.