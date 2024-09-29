3 Molest Class 8 Girl Sitting On Bike With Uncle, Mother In Bhopal

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid a surge in rape and molestation cases against minor girls in the city, the intentions of accused seemed to have become bolder. In the latest incident, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly molested by three unidentified men, when she was heading towards her house on a bike with her uncle and mother on Saturday, the police reported on Sunday.

When her uncle protested, the accused trio assaulted him and fled. Piplani police station TI Anurag Lal told Free Press that the incident took place on Saturday night.

The girl studies in Class 8 at a private school in the city. On Saturday, she, along with her mother and uncle was heading towards her house in Piplani. Near Piplani petrol pump, three unidentified men on a bike tried to overtake the trio, and allegedly touched the minor girl with malafide intentions. When the girl’s uncle stopped the accused, one of them threw a stone towards them, but the victim trio escaped. They then began assaulting the girl’s uncle.

As they saw passersby approaching towards them, they sped away on their bike. The victim trio approached the police on Sunday and lodged a complaint. The accused are being searched for.