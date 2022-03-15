3 Madhya Pradesh boxers qualify for world championship

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Three players of the State Boxing Academy won three medals, including two silver and one bronze, on Tuesday.

The Asian champions, Anand Yadav in the 54 kg category and Aman Singh Bisht in the 92 kg category have qualified for the World Youth Boxing Championship to be held in Spain in November 2022.

MP State Boxing Academy player Anand Yadav won the semi-final bout 3-2 against Abduvali Buribov of Uzbekistan in the 54 kg weight category. But the Uzbekistan boxer protested and after seeing the review bout, the decision was reversed and Anand Yadav had to be content with the bronze medal.

MP State Boxing Academy player Aman Singh Bisht entered the finals after registering a 4-0 win over Kazakhstan's Tim Ofepotashov in the 92 kg semi-finals and losing 1-4 to Jordanian boxer Saif Al-Raashdeh in the final. Academy's boxer Rishabh Singh Sikarwar entered the final by defeating the player of Kyrgyzstan 3-2 in the semi-finals of 80 kg and won the silver medal.

The players are taking training under the guidance of chief coach of Boxing Academy, Roshanlal. Sports and youth welfare minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia has congratulated the winners.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 11:04 PM IST