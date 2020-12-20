3 Jabalpur cyber cops booked in Noida on bribery charge

Bhopal: Three police personnel of the Cyber Crime department got booked on a bribery and extortion charge when they went to arrest an accused in Ponzi case in Noida. The Sector 20, Noida, police registered a case at their police station on Saturday evening against the three cops posted in Jabalpur.

Sources said that, about three days ago, the three police constables — Pankaj Sahu, Rashid Khan and Ashid Khan — had gone to Noida to arrest an accused wanted by the Jabalpur cyber police. But, when they reached Noida, instead of pursuing their assigned job, they contacted the accused in the case. They told him that they had come to arrest him, but had decided to grant him a reprieve if he paid a certain amount for his ‘no-arrest’. Interestingly, the accused paid lakhs of rupees to the three and also paid an amount in Bitcoin.

On Friday, the three cops and the accused reached the bank and checked the amount. When the policemen found the huge amount in the account, they mounted pressure on the accused.

The accused refused to be brow-beaten and called his aides and thrashed the three. The assailants took away the service revolver of one of the policemen. The three lodged a police complaint saying that their service gun had been snatched. When the police investigated the case, they got to know the truth about what had actually happened.

The accused told the police that he had paid a huge amount of around Rs 50 lakh in cash and more in the form of Bitcoin. The Noida police have registered a case against the three police constables. Information about the case registration is yet to reach Jabalpur for further action.