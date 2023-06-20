3-Day ‘Dharohar 14’ Begins: ‘Gangavataran’ Depicts Origin Of River Ganga

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The origin of river Ganga was beautifully showcased by a dance drama ‘Gangavataran’ at an auditorium in Rangashree Little Ballet Troupe in the city on Monday evening.

It was part of the inaugural day of three-day event ‘Dharohar 14,’ organised by Kirti Ballet and Performing Arts in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture in memory of ballet choreographer Prabhat Ganguly.

Written by Ramprakash Tripathi and choreographed by Raghavan Warrier, the dance drama was presented by Rangashree Little Ballet Troupe nicely.

It tells that the earth, nature and man have been at the centre of Indian mythology since the time of the Rigveda. Our ancient history has also been cultural history, which is made up of Vedas, Upanishads, epics and legends. This allegorical story of the descent of the Ganges is taken from religious scriptures; it has a mixed melody of faith and environmental consciousness.

Besides, a felicitation ceremony was held in which writer Ramprakash Tripathi and theatre artist Ashok Bulani feted with " Prabhat Ganguly Rang-Ratna Samman". A ballet drama "Kshipra" will be performed by Arghya Kala Samiti under the direction of Vaishali Gupta on June 20.