3-Day Bhoj Mahotsav To Be Held In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced that a three-day Bhoj Mahotsav will be held in Bhopal in memory of Raja Bhoj. He also directed the construction of a Raja Bhoj gate at the city’s border.

The CM was chairing a meeting convened to outline the programme. The contribution of Raja Bhoj will be highlighted through exhibitions, films, plays, music programmes, and books. Raja Bhoj, known for constructing dams and lakes from Dhar to Bhopal for public welfare, had authored around 125 books. Handwritten letters and other collected items related to Raja Bhoj will also be displayed for public viewing.

Research and fellowships focused on the works of Raja Bhoj will be promoted. The identity of Bhopal is closely connected to his name, and as a tribute, a Raja Bhoj gate will be constructed at the boundary of the city.

Programmes to mark 500th anniversary of Rani Durgawati

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated that a cabinet meeting will be held in the capital of Rani Durgawati. The Singoregarh fort, located near Singrampur, was her capital. Various programmes will be organized to mark her 500th birth anniversary.

Cabinet meet planned in Maheshwar

To commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said a cabinet meeting will be held in Maheshwar. The Madhya Pradesh Police Battalion will be named after her. A campaign will also be conducted to collect historical items related to her. The CM was addressing a meeting of the programme committee set up to organize the event in her memory.