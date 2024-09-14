 3-Day Bhoj Mahotsav To Be Held In Bhopal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal3-Day Bhoj Mahotsav To Be Held In Bhopal

3-Day Bhoj Mahotsav To Be Held In Bhopal

The CM was chairing a meeting convened to outline the programme. The contribution of Raja Bhoj will be highlighted through exhibitions, films, plays, music programmes, and books.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 06:16 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced that a three-day Bhoj Mahotsav will be held in Bhopal in memory of Raja Bhoj. He also directed the construction of a Raja Bhoj gate at the city’s border.

The CM was chairing a meeting convened to outline the programme. The contribution of Raja Bhoj will be highlighted through exhibitions, films, plays, music programmes, and books. Raja Bhoj, known for constructing dams and lakes from Dhar to Bhopal for public welfare, had authored around 125 books. Handwritten letters and other collected items related to Raja Bhoj will also be displayed for public viewing.

Research and fellowships focused on the works of Raja Bhoj will be promoted. The identity of Bhopal is closely connected to his name, and as a tribute, a Raja Bhoj gate will be constructed at the boundary of the city.

Read Also
Bhopal: Governor Mangubhai Patel To Inaugurate 13th Edition Of 'Tooryanaad 24' At MANIT On Sept 13
article-image

Programmes to mark 500th anniversary of Rani Durgawati
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated that a cabinet meeting will be held in the capital of Rani Durgawati. The Singoregarh fort, located near Singrampur, was her capital. Various programmes will be organized to mark her 500th birth anniversary.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Fraud: Lured By Instagram Share Market Advertisement Malad Man Loses ₹88 Lakh
Mumbai Fraud: Lured By Instagram Share Market Advertisement Malad Man Loses ₹88 Lakh
Mumbai: 62-Year-Old Dombivli Man Duped Of ₹11.5 Lakh In Drugs-in-Parcel Fraud By Fake Courier Officials And Cyber Crime Cops; Case Filed
Mumbai: 62-Year-Old Dombivli Man Duped Of ₹11.5 Lakh In Drugs-in-Parcel Fraud By Fake Courier Officials And Cyber Crime Cops; Case Filed
Mumbai: 36-Year-Old Lawyer Duped Of ₹50,000 In Online Scam, Blackmailed After Fake Enquiry
Mumbai: 36-Year-Old Lawyer Duped Of ₹50,000 In Online Scam, Blackmailed After Fake Enquiry
Navi Mumbai: Nerul Police Rescue 28-Year-Old Kidnapped Man, Arrest 3 Who Planned Abduction To Recover Dues From Victim's Father
Navi Mumbai: Nerul Police Rescue 28-Year-Old Kidnapped Man, Arrest 3 Who Planned Abduction To Recover Dues From Victim's Father

Cabinet meet planned in Maheshwar
To commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said a cabinet meeting will be held in Maheshwar. The Madhya Pradesh Police Battalion will be named after her. A campaign will also be conducted to collect historical items related to her. The CM was addressing a meeting of the programme committee set up to organize the event in her memory.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Horror At Jam Gate: All Six Accused Of ‘Gang-Rape’, Robbery With Army Officers Held

Horror At Jam Gate: All Six Accused Of ‘Gang-Rape’, Robbery With Army Officers Held

Shocker: MP Lodged 14 Cases Of Rape Daily Despite Death Penalty For Perpetrators

Shocker: MP Lodged 14 Cases Of Rape Daily Despite Death Penalty For Perpetrators

Bhopal: Rare Two-Headed And Six Other Snake Seized, Four Persons Held

Bhopal: Rare Two-Headed And Six Other Snake Seized, Four Persons Held

Berasia Eve Teasing Case: 'Bhopal Rural SP Is Criminal And Should Be Removed,' Says MLA Rameshwar...

Berasia Eve Teasing Case: 'Bhopal Rural SP Is Criminal And Should Be Removed,' Says MLA Rameshwar...

Bhopal Crime Round-Up: Medical Student Raped By Childhood Buddy; Man Held For Raping & Blackmailing...

Bhopal Crime Round-Up: Medical Student Raped By Childhood Buddy; Man Held For Raping & Blackmailing...