294 Corona cases in Bhopal, 1,450 in Madhya Pradesh in a single day

BHOPAL: State capital reported 294 positive cases on Thursday taking its corona tally to 32,924 and toll to 524. There was no respite against corona in surrounding districts of Sehore and Raisen. While Sehore reported 15 cases, Raisen accounted for 21 cases raising heckles for state capital’s already over-stretched health set up.

Rising trend of corona in Bhopal and surrounding districts is a major concern for health department as public movement from these districts to Bhopal has continued unabated.

Madhya Pradesh reported 1,450 corona cases on Thursday, taking tally to 2,10,374 and toll to 3,300 with 13 deaths being reported during the day. While 13,887 patients are under treatment, 1,93,187 patients have been cured so far. 1,569 cured patients were discharged in a single day.

Corona positive rate stands at 4.7% with 30,323 samples being sent for testing. Out of them 108 samples were rejected.

Indore reported 560 corona cases taking its tally 43,846 and toll to 771 while Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 73 and 50 cases respectively. Ujjain reported 26 cases.

There is no relief from corona spread in Ratlam which reported 22 corona cases while Dewas reported 15 cases. Vidisha reported 20 patients. Around 29 districts reported 10 or less cases. Ashok Nagar reported 12 cases, Morena, Shivpuri, Dhar and Hoshangabad reported 10 positives cases each. Balaghat has 13 corona cases.