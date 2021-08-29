Bhopal: Vivek honoured with Vikram Award

Bhopal: Tokyo Olympic bronze medal winner India hockey team's Vivek Sagar is among 10 sportspersons, who have been selected for Vikram award, as the Sports and Youth Welfare department announced the state awards in the field of sports on Saturday. Sports director Pawan Kumar Jain said the state government will honour sportspersons with 13 Eklavya awards, 10 Vikram awards, 3 Vishwamitra Awards, one Late Prabhsh Joshi award and one Life-time achievement award for 2020. Jain said that Padmshri Abhay Chhajlani will be awarded with Lifetime achievement award this year. Three had applied for Late Prabhash Joshi awards this year unlike no application for the same last year, he added. The following are the details of awards:

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Padmshri Abhay Chhajlani….Table Tennis

LATE PRABHASH JOSHI AWARD: Vaishnavi Kahar…..Mallakhambha (Ujjain)

VIKRAM AWARDS: Individual category:

Vishwajeet Singh……canoe-slalom (Hoshangabad), Sunidhi Chouhan….Shooting (Bhopal), Nidhi Nanhate….Karate (Balaghat), Paridhi Joshi….Horseriding (Indore), Manju Bamboriya….Boxing (Ujjain), Ekta Yadav….Sailing (Bhopal)

Group category: Vivek Sagar Prasad….Hockey (Hoshangabad), Harshvardhan Tomar……Basketball (Gwalior), Non-Olympics/Asian Games category: Puja Malviya…..Mallakhambha (Ujjain), Prachi Yadav….Para-canoeing (Gwalior) Physically-challenged

EKLAVYA AWARD: Individual category:

Sushma Verma……Kayaking-Canoeing (Sehore), Tushita Singh….. soft tennis (Bhopal) Sparsh Khare…. Wushu (Jabalpur) Arjun Singh….Horse riding (Bhopal) Sunil Davar…..Athletics (Athletics) Gauranshi Sharma….Badminton (Bhopal) (Physically handicapped) Rammilan Yadav….Sailing (Tikamgarh) Ankita Sharma….Fencing (Gwalior) Anuradha Ahirvar….Archery (Bhopal) Priti Rajak…..Shooting (Hoshangabad) Shashank Patel…..Taekwondo (Bhopal)

Group category: Sadhana Sengar….hockey (Hoshangabad)

Non-Olympic/Asian Games category: Dhruvraj Kurre….Power lifting (Bhopal)

VISHWAMITRA AWARDS: Individual: Viremdra Dabas….Para-swimming. Para Athletics (Gwalior) Richhpal Singh Salariya……Archery (Jabalpur)

Group category: Habib Hasan

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 12:25 AM IST