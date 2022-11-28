28 littérateurs to be feted, Madhya Pradesh Sahitya Akademi announces all India, regional awards

Representative Picture |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Sahitya Academy, Bhopal, announced literary awards for 2019 on Sunday. They include 13 all India and 15 regional awards.

A sum of Rs 1 lakh each will be given to all India awardees and Rs 51, 000 to regional awardees along with memento and citation. Director of Academy Vikas Dave said that the award for 2020 will also be announced in next two days.

Some All India Awardees included Manoj Pandey ( Pt. Makhanlal Chaturvedi Award for essay) Sachchidanand Joshi (Gajanan Madhav Muktibodh Award for story), Prof Manisha Sharma (Raja Veersingh Dev Award for novel) , Kavita Bhatt (Acharya Ramchandra Shukla Award for criticism), RP Saraswat (Pt Bhawani Prasad Mishra Award for lyrics and Hindi ghazals), Indu Rao (Atal Bihari Vajpayee Award for poetry), Santosh Ranjan (Bhartendu Harishchandra Award for translation), Prof Suryaprakash Chaturvedi (Nirmal Verma Award for memoir), Ajay Jain ‘Vikalp’ (Narad Muni Award for Internet Media).

Similarly, some of the regional awardees included Ashok Manwani (Bhopal)Ashwini Kumar Dubey (Indore), Garima Sanjay Dubey (Indore), Sudhir Azad (Bhopal) Meera Jain (Ujjain). Sindhi and Hindi writer Ashok Manwani will be feted with Hari Krishna Premi award for his work, Watan Azad Dekhoon.