250 bighas worth Rs 7crore freed from encroachers

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has freed 250 bighas from 37 encroachers in Belka village of Rahogarh Tehsil.

The cost of the land is around Rs 7 crore. Collector Frank Noble, with superintendent of police Rajiv Kumar Mishra, recently inspected the site.

He interacted with the villagers and directed the gram Panchayat and Sarpanch to give proposals for pond construction and plantation.

Tehsildar Siddharth Bhushan Sharma and Naib tehsildar Anukriti Mishra went to Belka village with policemen and revenue officials.

Thirty-seven farmers encroached upon the government land. The officials used JCB machines to remove the encoachers. The farmers grew various crops on the land.

Before taking action against the encroachers, the administration served notices on them.