25% other state quota in teacher education programmes puts MP students at disadvantage

For instance, a student from MP with 70 per cent marks in graduation loses seat to a student from other state with 55 per cent.

“We see this happening every year and feels sorry of MP students,” Bhadoriya adds.

This policy of granting reservation to other state students is only in teacher education programmes. Other programmes including BA, BSc, BCom, LLB, MBBS etc does not have this policy.

“When this is not a policy in others courses why it’s exclusively for teacher education programmes,” said Matushree Education College chairman Rambabu Sharma said.

He stated that Malwa Region Private Education College Association is going to write to state government for scrapping the policy.

Comp-feeders College chairman Awadhesh Dave stated that they are not against other state students but everyone should have fair chance to secure admission in all courses in MP.