25% other state quota in teacher education programmes puts MP students at disadvantage

Indore: After Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced plans to reserve government jobs only for residents of Madhya Pradesh, colleges offering have also raised the issue of 25 per cent quota to other state students in teacher education programmes.
In teacher education courses, the reservation policy states that at least 25 per cent seats in other teacher education courses including BEd, MPEd, BPEd and MPEd should be reserved to other state students.
This policy puts MP students at disadvantage.
Shri Yashwant Education College chairman Ravi Bhadoriya explains: “Due to the reservation policy even a student with higher merit than his counterpart from other states lose the seat to the latter.”
For instance, a student from MP with 70 per cent marks in graduation loses seat to a student from other state with 55 per cent.
“We see this happening every year and feels sorry of MP students,” Bhadoriya adds.
This policy of granting reservation to other state students is only in teacher education programmes. Other programmes including BA, BSc, BCom, LLB, MBBS etc does not have this policy.
“When this is not a policy in others courses why it’s exclusively for teacher education programmes,” said Matushree Education College chairman Rambabu Sharma said.
He stated that Malwa Region Private Education College Association is going to write to state government for scrapping the policy.
Comp-feeders College chairman Awadhesh Dave stated that they are not against other state students but everyone should have fair chance to secure admission in all courses in MP.
