220 Injured, 24 Hospitalised At Gotmar Fair In Pandhurna

Centuries-old Gotmar Mela ended in Pandhurna district on Tuesday leaving 220 people injured of whom 24 have been hospitalised, officials said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 10:52 PM IST
Gotmar Mela in Pandhurna | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Centuries-old Gotmar Mela ended in Pandhurna district on Tuesday leaving 220 people injured of whom 24 have been hospitalised, officials said. The Gotmar fair is associated with traditional war with stones between the two villages.

It emanated from a legend about a girl from Sanwargaon and boy from Pandhurna village in present day Pandhurna district. The two died after being caught in the mid of stone-pelting between the residents of two villages in the middle of Jam river.

Since then, the tradition started in their memory. Pandhurna SP Sunder Singh Kanesh told Free Press that 220 people were injured. Many of the injured came out of fair site, wrapped bandage and joined back. “About 24 are of them have been hospitalised,” he added.

Every year, the local administration deploys teams of doctors and paramedics at Gotmar fair venue for timely treatment. The villagers of both the village came with flags and announced the end of ‘war’ on Tuesday.

Over 250 injured in 2021

Earlier while 110 people were injured reportedly in 2020, over 250 people were injured in 2021. As per reports, back in 1978 and 1987, the local police had to resort to cane-charge, lobbing of tear gas shells, followed by firing, after the mob from both villages started attacking the on duty cops, trying to stop the violent traditional war.

