 22-Year-Old Shot Dead By Neighbour Over Old Dispute On Middle Of Road In Bhind
22-Year-Old Shot Dead By Neighbour Over Old Dispute On Middle Of Road In Bhind

His condition worsened, and he was promptly referred to Gwalior for further treatment, but he tragically died en route.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 02:16 PM IST
Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old man was shot dead by his neighbor and seven of his friends due to an ongoing dispute in Bhind on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Bamba Road in the city. After the incident, he was rushed to the district hospital for treatment but was later referred to Gwalior, where he died on the way.

According to information, the victim, Vishnu Yadav, lived in Govind Nagar and had an ongoing dispute with a neighbor named Rahul Yadav. As Vishnu was returning home, he was surrounded by Rahul and his friends near Agarwal Colony on Bamba Road.

During the confrontation, they attacked Vishnu due to their old rivalry and then shot him before fleeing the scene.

Vishnu managed to inform his family after being shot, and they quickly arrived at the location, which was only about 50 meters from their home. They took him to the district hospital, where doctors found that the bullet had lodged in his abdomen.

His condition worsened, and he was promptly referred to Gwalior for further treatment, but he tragically died en route.

The Kotwali police sprang into action upon hearing about the incident. They placed the body for a post-mortem examination.

Based on a report from Vishnu's brother, a case of murder was filed against several individuals, including Abhi Tomar, Anshu Tomar, Rahul Yadav, Bantu Yadav, Ramsingh Tomar, Bhai Yadav, and Chotu Rajawat. Police have launched an investigation and have sent teams to apprehend the suspects.

According to Kotwali police station in charge Praveen Singh Chauhan, the conflict between Vishnu and Rahul Yadav had been ongoing.

A case has been registered against the seven suspects, and the police are actively investigating the matter.

