 21st National Federation Cup Jr U20 Athletics Championships: Bushra Khan breaks national meet record
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal21st National Federation Cup Jr U20 Athletics Championships: Bushra Khan breaks national meet record

21st National Federation Cup Jr U20 Athletics Championships: Bushra Khan breaks national meet record

Competition concluded with two national meet records

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 01, 2023, 12:35 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bushra Khan of the Madhya Pradesh State Athletics Academy has created a national meet record in the 3000-metre run in the 21st National Federation Cup Jr. U20 Athletics Championships, which concluded on Sunday in Thiruvannamalai.

Khan created a national meet record with a timing of 9:35.21 seconds. She has qualified for the Junior Asian Championships for the second time in this tourney. With a meet record to her name, Bushra won the gold medal. This is her second medal for this feat.

In this tournament, Bushra finished second in the women's 5000m race with a timing of 16.59.05. She is training under coach SK Prasad. In the youth games, she won the 3,000-metre gold at Tatya Tope Stadium.

In the men's 3000m, Vikas Bind finished third in 8:29.32 to win the bronze medal, while Mo Nadeem won the silver medal in the hammer throw by finishing second in 61.56m. In the men's 800m, Shyam Bind finished second in 1:50.27, won the silver medal, and qualified for the Junior Asian Championships. In men's 3000m steeple chase, Gaurav Yadav finished second in 9:20.37, winning the silver medal.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Rains: Heavy rainfall and hailstorm hit cities; red alert issued in Bhopal, Indore...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 3-day Santvani Samaroh ends

Bhopal: 3-day Santvani Samaroh ends

Bhopal: Officials look for place for mock up of Metro train

Bhopal: Officials look for place for mock up of Metro train

MP: 95 people join Sanatan Dharma in presence of Dhirendra Krishna Shatri in Sagar

MP: 95 people join Sanatan Dharma in presence of Dhirendra Krishna Shatri in Sagar

Bhopal: Man kills self in Jehangirabad

Bhopal: Man kills self in Jehangirabad

Bhopal: Heavy rain in city, trees uprooted, water enters houses

Bhopal: Heavy rain in city, trees uprooted, water enters houses