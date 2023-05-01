21st National Federation Cup Jr U20 Athletics Championships: Bushra Khan breaks national meet record

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bushra Khan of the Madhya Pradesh State Athletics Academy has created a national meet record in the 3000-metre run in the 21st National Federation Cup Jr. U20 Athletics Championships, which concluded on Sunday in Thiruvannamalai.

Khan created a national meet record with a timing of 9:35.21 seconds. She has qualified for the Junior Asian Championships for the second time in this tourney. With a meet record to her name, Bushra won the gold medal. This is her second medal for this feat.

In this tournament, Bushra finished second in the women's 5000m race with a timing of 16.59.05. She is training under coach SK Prasad. In the youth games, she won the 3,000-metre gold at Tatya Tope Stadium.

In the men's 3000m, Vikas Bind finished third in 8:29.32 to win the bronze medal, while Mo Nadeem won the silver medal in the hammer throw by finishing second in 61.56m. In the men's 800m, Shyam Bind finished second in 1:50.27, won the silver medal, and qualified for the Junior Asian Championships. In men's 3000m steeple chase, Gaurav Yadav finished second in 9:20.37, winning the silver medal.