 21 Incidents Of Phone Snatching & 1 Arrest In Bhopal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal21 Incidents Of Phone Snatching & 1 Arrest In Bhopal

21 Incidents Of Phone Snatching & 1 Arrest In Bhopal

According to the statistics provided by senior police officials, 21 instances of cell phone snatching were reported in last one month in the city.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 10:29 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Talking on cell phones while walking down the streets of Bhopal appears to be no more safe as mobile phone snatchers have been targeting such people.

According to the statistics provided by senior police officials, 21 instances of cell phone snatching were reported in last one month in the city. The areas where incidents took place frequently include Kolar Road followed by Chunabhatti where four such incidents took place in last 15 days.

Read Also
Bhopal Shocker! Young Couple Burnt Alive In House, Only Ashes & Bones Found; Could Not Bare Child
article-image

Last week, Shahpura police registered three such cases. Most such incidents took place in late evening or at night. The culprits arrive on a two-wheeler, snatch the phone and flee.

Lone arrest

FPJ Shorts
'Sharam Aani Chahiye': DCM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar For Targetting His Wife Amruta Fadnavis Over Her Instagram Reels; Watch Video
'Sharam Aani Chahiye': DCM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar For Targetting His Wife Amruta Fadnavis Over Her Instagram Reels; Watch Video
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: State Decides; Freebies, Caste Politics, And The Battle For Power
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: State Decides; Freebies, Caste Politics, And The Battle For Power
Disha Patani's Father Cheated Of ₹25 Lakh By Fraudsters Promising Job In UP Govt, FIR Lodged
Disha Patani's Father Cheated Of ₹25 Lakh By Fraudsters Promising Job In UP Govt, FIR Lodged
Mumbai: Prestige Group Acquires Prime 22,135 Sq. Mtrs Land For Residential Development
Mumbai: Prestige Group Acquires Prime 22,135 Sq. Mtrs Land For Residential Development

Almost a week and a half ago, a cell phone snatcher had made away with the device of a government school teacher in TT Nagar in the evening. He was arrested 24 hours after the incident. However, he remains the only person to be arrested by the police while the accused in scores of other such cases are still at large.

Thieves target costly phones

Deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Priyanka Shukla told Free Press that the thieves usually targeted people who carried costly smart phones as they have a good resale value. “The cell phone shop owners have been told not to purchase cell phone without proper bill and inform police about the person who arrives at their store to sell phone that appears to be stolen,” Shukla added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Youth Enters Girl’s House With Sword, Residents Gherao Police Station

Youth Enters Girl’s House With Sword, Residents Gherao Police Station

21 Incidents Of Phone Snatching & 1 Arrest In Bhopal

21 Incidents Of Phone Snatching & 1 Arrest In Bhopal

25-Year-Old Google Bonsai Tree Costs Rs 1.80 Lakh In Bhopal

25-Year-Old Google Bonsai Tree Costs Rs 1.80 Lakh In Bhopal

Bhopal Power Cut Plan November 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In Shivaji Nagar, Bairagarh Gaon,...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan November 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In Shivaji Nagar, Bairagarh Gaon,...

MP Govt Committed To Free Tribal Communities From Sickle Cell Anaemia; Says Deputy Chief Minister...

MP Govt Committed To Free Tribal Communities From Sickle Cell Anaemia; Says Deputy Chief Minister...