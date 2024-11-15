21 Incidents Of Phone Snatching & 1 Arrest In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Talking on cell phones while walking down the streets of Bhopal appears to be no more safe as mobile phone snatchers have been targeting such people.

According to the statistics provided by senior police officials, 21 instances of cell phone snatching were reported in last one month in the city. The areas where incidents took place frequently include Kolar Road followed by Chunabhatti where four such incidents took place in last 15 days.

Last week, Shahpura police registered three such cases. Most such incidents took place in late evening or at night. The culprits arrive on a two-wheeler, snatch the phone and flee.

Lone arrest

Almost a week and a half ago, a cell phone snatcher had made away with the device of a government school teacher in TT Nagar in the evening. He was arrested 24 hours after the incident. However, he remains the only person to be arrested by the police while the accused in scores of other such cases are still at large.

Thieves target costly phones

Deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Priyanka Shukla told Free Press that the thieves usually targeted people who carried costly smart phones as they have a good resale value. “The cell phone shop owners have been told not to purchase cell phone without proper bill and inform police about the person who arrives at their store to sell phone that appears to be stolen,” Shukla added.