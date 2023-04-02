2023 Asian Paracanoe Championships: Three state athletes to take part

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three athletes from Madhya Pradesh will take part in 2023 Asian Paracanoe Championships to be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from April 26-30.

The country’s ace paralympian Prachi Yadav will take part in women's VL2 200m, women's KL2 200m, women's VL2 500m, and women's KL2 500m. She has received training from Madhya Pradesh State Water Sports Academy. In 2022, Prachi became the first athlete from the country to win a medal in World Cup.

The VL2 is a competition in the Paralympics for paddlers with movement highly affected in the lower trunk and legs, moderately in the mid-trunk and legs, or the absence of legs. Likewise, KL2 is a competition category for paddlers with moderately affected movement in the hips and legs, the absence of two legs above the knee, or one leg entirely. These paddlers have good control of the upper and lower bodies, which provides good balance. They propel the boat using the arms and trunk.

Manish Kaurav from the state academy will participate in men's KL3 category. (KL3 paddlers have moderately affected movement in one leg, highly affected in one foot and ankle, or the absence of limbs). These paddlers have full power in their arms and torso and are able to drive through their legs to propel the boat. He will take part in 200m and 500m events at Asian Championships. Academy’s Rajveer Singh will take part in men's VL 200-metre and VL2 500-metre events.