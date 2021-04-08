2020 REDUX: Due to the spurt in corona cases in the North, reverse migration strikes Bundelkhand once again

BHOPAL: As the number of cases of corona infection is increasing in the northern states, the migrant labourers from four districts of Bundelkhand—Damoh, Panna, Chhatarpur and Tikamgarh—have started returning to their homes.

Migration is one of the biggest problems of the Bundelkhand region, especially from these four districts. People of this region migrate to the states of Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and other northern states. Every year, lakhs of people migrate to these states.

Now, the number of infected people is increasing in the northern states and, once again, the labourers are forced to leave their workplaces to return to their native villages to save their lives.

‘Water scarcity, lack of employment’

MLA Brijendra Singh Rathore informed Free Press that the labourers of this region migrate to other states because of water scarcity and very little opportunity for employment in the region. He added that, in the past year, the monsoon had not been good and the farmers had not able to earn a reasonable sustenance from their agriculture produce. Added to that, the corona pandemic had damaged the lives of the farmers and the labourers beyond redemption in 2020 and it had again struck back with even more infections this year.