Bhopal: NHAI agrees to provide cuts in airport flyover, claim residents

BHOPAL: The Airport Sangharsh Samiti has claimed that National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has agreed to its long pending demand for “meridian-cuts” and “junction” in the under-construction Airport flyover.

The 8-km flyover is being built at the cost of Rs 221 crore. Recently, during the monsoon, blocks of the flyover’s retaining wall started falling, exposing the poor quality of construction.

Samiti members said that now that reconstruction of the retaining wall is being done, it would be possible to make the changes being demanded by them.

The Samiti has been demanding that the NHAI develops a ‘junction’ in front of Haj House, arguing that residents of the colonies along the flyover have to cover long distance to reach the flyover, and the junction will go a long way in helping commuters.

Anupam Agrawal, member of Samiti and Akhil Bharatiya Vyapar Mandal general secretary, said, “NHAI has accepted our demand for meridian cut and construction work is going on as per our demand.

It was long way for the local residents of 19 residential colonies to come up on the flyover, and so they had been demanding for a cut-passage in the middle of flyover at Data Colony as it would be very convenient for the residents.”