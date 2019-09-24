Bhopal: Externed criminal held with loaded country-made pistol

BHOPAL: Ashoka Garden has arrested a man who was externed, with loaded country made pistol from Bijli Colony gate on intervening night of Sunday-Monday.

Police has recovered a country made pistol of 315 bore with one cartridge. It was loaded pistol. Rohit Verma alias Rohit Kabadi was externed on April 4,2019 and he was ordered to stay outside Bhopal district.

On August 4, 2019, he made a fatal attack on one Kamal Nayan Tiwari at liqior shop at Mansarover Complex under Habibganj police station.

A case of attempt to murder has already been filed against Rohit Verma alias Kabadi. With this arrest, Habibganj police also swung in action and interrogated him in jail.

SHO Umesh Yadav said, “Rohit Kabadi habitual offender and Habibganj police also filed a case of attempt to murder against him when he had made fatal attack at Liquor shop at Mansarover Complex.”

Rohit and his friends Akshay Tayde alias Akku, Ravi, Abhisek had attacked Kamalnayan Tiwari when Tiwari tried to pacify the fighting addicts in front of the shop.

In his complaint, Tiwari told police that the four bought liquor from the shop and sat near the shop to have liquor. Meanwhile an employee of the shop spotted them asked them not to drink liquor near the shop but they got into a fight with him.

Tiwari came to his rescue and tried to pacify the fight and was attacked by the miscreants with sharp edged weapons.