Bhopal: PNB executive director in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Punjab National Bank (PNB) Executive Director Agyey Kumar Azad is arriving Bhopal. He has taken over charge on January 22,2019. In Bhopal, PNB ED will preside over one time settlement camp. He will also address customers’ get together.

He was previously General Manager at Bank of India and was posted at Nairobi, Kenya, as Country Head. He was felicitated as Most efficient Banker in Kenya.