Bhopal: City 8.4mm away from 38-year old rainfall record

BHOPAL: The state capital is all set to break 38 year old record as city recorded 1678.1 mm rainfall till Tuesday evening, just 8.4 mm less than the previous record of 1686. 4mm.

The rain continues to lash the city on Tuesday. As per the Met officials, the city recorded 1686.4mm rain in 2006, which was the maximum rainfall recorded in the season between 1980 and 2018 .

The rains are still continuing at a good pace and it is expected that monsoon is here stay for a little longer this time. However, after some time, the Southwest Monsoon would turn mild and rains would also go light.

In the last 24 hours, Narsingpur, Narsingarh and Kareli each recorded 80mm while Udaipura and Lakhnadaun recorded 5mm rainfall. Tendukheda and Sailena recorded 40mm rainfall during his period.

The meteorologists have forecast more rains during the next 48 hours over eastern, central and northern districts of MP, however with reduced intensity now. The intensity would mainly vary between light and moderate, but one or two isolated heavy spells cannot be ruled out.

Meanwhile, the southwestern districts of the state would observe comparatively lesser amount of rainfall within the same time frame.

City-wise, Bhopal, Guna, Sagar and Damoh would observe moderate rains.Light showers are likely in Indore, Dhar, Khandwa and Khargone for two more days.

As per meteorological department, from September 19 onwards, a significant reduction is likely in the intensity of rainfall activities and only light showers with one or two moderate spells would continue thereafter.

For the next one week, scattered rains will continue and weather is not likely to go dry anytime soon. Post this episode, the weather will become comfortable and pleasant with on and off rain and thundershowers.