Bhopal: Campaign to fight malnutrition underway

BHOPAL: World Vision India, a campaign to fight malnutrition was being organised at the ground level from past six months in 34 slums of Bhopal.

A 12-day training programme on dietary plans of mothers and those of children below five years was held at these slums. The undernourished children were then monitored for about six months.

Mothers of these children, Anganwadi workers and the volunteers who played a role in nourishing the children would be feted at a function to be organised by the Woman and Child Development department on September 18 at a hotel in MP Nagar.