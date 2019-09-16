Bhopal: Continuously monitoring situation; Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Chief Minister Kamal Nath, after the press conference of Chouhan, tweeted that he was continuously monitoring the conditions caused due to excessive rains.
He said he was in constant touch with the officers and giving necessary instructions. Relief works are underway, thousands of people have been rescued and shifted to safe places, said Nath, adding that government stands with the people in times of crisis. The CM said instructions for survey have been given.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)