Bhopal: Continuously monitoring situation; Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Chief Minister Kamal Nath, after the press conference of Chouhan, tweeted that he was continuously monitoring the conditions caused due to excessive rains.

He said he was in constant touch with the officers and giving necessary instructions. Relief works are underway, thousands of people have been rescued and shifted to safe places, said Nath, adding that government stands with the people in times of crisis. The CM said instructions for survey have been given.