Bhopal: SBI opens crèche for staff

BHOPAL: State Bank of India (SBI) inaugurated a Crèche for the young ones’ of the bank staff, so that they can provide excellent customer service while remaining free from the care of their children.

Rajesh Kumar, Chief General Manager of State Bank of India inaugurated the Crèche at the SBI Officer Residential Complex, Char Imli, Bhopal. The crèche has proper day-care facilities available for the young children of the Bank staff.

“There have been a good number of new recruitments in the bank in the last few years, of which the percentage of working women is substantially high. Increasing number of nuclear families with both husband and wife working face the problems of proper care of their children.

We are providing the facility for our staff after noticing such problems,” the official said. General Managers, C.R. Powar, Kaushik Sinha, Rajeev Kumar Saxena, Dy. General Managers, Brahm Singh, P.K. Bansal and Rajeev Kumar were present.