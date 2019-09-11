Bhopal: Kamal Nath to launch CM’s Housing Mission (Urban) today in Jhabua

BHOPAL: Eyeing Assembly bypolls in Jhabua, the Chief Minister Kamal Nath may announce sops for tribals during his visit to the district on Wednesday.

Chief minister is also scheduled to launch Chief Minister’s Housing Mission (Urban) from Jhabua envisaging construction of five lakh dwellings for the non-rural homeless.

The objective of the scheme is to provide residential pucca houses to poor in all cities of the state. Urban Development and Housing Minister Jayawardhan Singh will also be present on the occasion.

In a bid to woo the tribals, Nath is likely to come up with a scheme to arrange a luncheon on the birth of a child in the tribal family. This will be restricted upto the birth of two children.

The government is also mulling to provide financial aid and arrange food on the demise of a tribal. The proposed schemes would cover 89 tribal dominated blocks of the state.

Recently, the government had waived off the loans of Jhabua farmers in wake of the upcoming assembly bypoll. Loans of more than 6,000 farmers who had taken loan from Cooperative Banks have been waived.

The Jhabua Assembly seat fell vacant after BJP MLA Guman Singh Damor resigned from the assembly after being elected to the Lok Sabha.

The public relation minister PC Sharma and the tribal welfare minister Omkar Singh Markam and others have reached Jhabua to look into the arrangements. Series of meeting with local leaders have also been planned.