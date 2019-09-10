Bhopal: Alert; Heavy rain in next 48 hours

BHOPAL: Incessant rain continued to drench the state capital consecutively for third day on Monday, creating flood like situation in many low lying areas and colonies.

Commuters toiled in the heavily waterlogged roads. Situation in the Walled City worsened as roads from DIG bungalow to Arif Nagar and JP Nagar were heavily waterlogged.

Similarly, flooding in Bal Vihar Colony, Godda Nakkas, Rajiv Nagar, Shiv Nagar and posed great issues to residents. Schools and other educational institutes remained closed on Monday. Alerts have been sounded for heavy rains in the next 48 hours.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and public relation minister PC Sharma took stock of waterlogged areas of Rajiv Nagar in Kotra Sultanabad. The officials were instructed to keep strict vigil. State Disaster and Response Force (SDRF) and rescue teams have been put on alert.

Collector Tarun Pithode and DIG Irshad Wali visited Damkheda (Kolar) and inspected the relief camp where the villagers were shifted on Sunday.

He instructed for proper arrangement of food, drinking water and health check-up of the people at the relief camp. Control room officials have been instructed to be alert and keep an eye on by meteorological department’s advisories and warning.