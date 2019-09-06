Bhopal: Tobacco control rules BMC Zone officers authorised to levy fine

BHOPAL: Zone officials will now keep a tab on sale of tobacco products in the shops including confectionaries and mini grocery stores. Issuing orders in this connection on Thursday, BMC commissioner B Vijay Dutta authorities zonal officers to levy fine or take action against the those flouting the rule.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) zonal officers would monitor any such activity in their respective areas. Violation of tobacco control rules, will not only invite fine but also imprisonment of upto 7 years.

Dutta also issued orders to penalize the shopkeeper if minor below the age of 16 years is found buying tobacco products from his outlet. No hoarding advertising tobacco products will be allowed at the shop.

The trader would be required to seek license for running tobacco shops, besides one has to procure license for storing or processing tobacco.