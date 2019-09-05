Bhopal: Same sex couple located, 1 held, minor girl handed over to kin

BHOPAL: A 19-year-old tribal girl has been arrested by police for allegedly kidnapping a two years younger tribal girl in Alirajpur district on Tuesday. A year after Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality, the two girls say “we want to marry each other”.

Acting on the complaint of the family of the 17-yer-old girl, the cops at Udaigarh police station had a few days back registered a case of kidnapping under Section 363 of IPC against elder girl.

The sub divisional officer police (SDOP) Jobat RC Bhakar said the two girls were located on Tuesday and the younger one was reunited with her family. Police have arrested the other girl on the charges of kidnapping her minor partner.

Importantly, the two girls have been close to each other since around a year and are believed to be in same sex (lesbian) relationship, which was unacceptable to the younger girl’s family.

The matter has come to light a year after the Supreme Court had on September 6, 2018 decriminalised homosexuality by striking down Section 377 of IPC. Sources informed that the two girls hailing from Pangola village of Alirajpur district were close to each other since a year.

A year back, the duo had eloped to adjoining Gujarat and returned only five months back. Subsequently, the matter was raised by the younger girl’s family before a tribal panchayat, which had punished the elder girl’s family with Tor (love penalty) of Rs 77,000 along with a goat.

As per the Bheel tribal panchayat’s diktat, the elder girl’s family gave Rs 17,000 and a goat to the panchayat, besides paying Rs 60,000 to the younger girl’s family along with an assurance that their daughter will have no contact in future with the younger girl.

However, two months back, the two girls again went missing, after which the younger girl’s family lodged case of kidnapping against the elder one. Police on Tuesday located them and arrested elder girl.

However, undeterred by police action, the both girls including reasserted that no one could separate them. “We love each other and will marry each other. We’ll live and die together,” the duo said.

SDOP said that the girls might allegedly be in same-sex relationship, but as per the law since one of the girl is minor, police acted on the complaint of her family and registered a kidnapping case against the elder girl under Section 363 of IPC.