Bhopal: 4-cm rain in three hours

BHOPAL: The spell of rains across the state is going on unabated. On Wednesday, the state capital registered 41 milimetre of rains in just three hours.

The rains started in the afternoon following thick cover of clouds. The cover was such that due to darkness it gave an impression that the day has suddenly turned into night.

The incessant rains in the city resulted in inconvenience of the residents. People had to face water logging in areas of MP Nagar, Arera Colony, Habibganj, Bhopal Talkies, Kabadkhana, Chola Road and other areas.

Bhopal has already registered total of 926 milimetre of rains so far which is 313 milimetre more than the last year. The heavy rains led to opening of Bhadbhada gates in the late evening. So far, Bhadbhada gates have been opened 12 times this season.

According to meterological department, a low atmospheric pressure area has developed over coastal Orissa and neighbouring areas. A circle of cyclonic wind at a height of 7.6 kilometre has been developed, which is tilted towards South-West direction. This is causing possibility of rains in Bhopal and its surrounding areas in the coming time.

There are chances of rains in thirty districts including Indore, Dhar, Khandwa, Khargone, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Hoshangabad, Raisen, Sehore and Hoshangabad. In Khandwa, 42 milimetre of rains, 24 milimetres in Ratlam and 23 milimetre of rains was registered in Shajapur.