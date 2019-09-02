Bhopal: Missing man’s body found, two arrested

BHOPAL: With the arrest of two persons, Katara hills police have cracked the mystery behind missing of 32-year-old man. The body of the man, identified as Ramlal Ivane, was recovered from Noorganj area.

The two men had killed Ivane over monetary issue. The youth was thrown off from a 150 feet hillock at Kori Mahadev area of Noorganj in Mandideep. Noorganj police had recovered the body and registered an FIR. Ivane had gone missing on August 16.

Earlier, a body found by Katara police on August 28 was mistaken as that of Ramlal Ivane. While investigating on the missing complaint, Katara police went through Ivane call details and found that on the day he went missing he had spoken to a number for six times.

On the basis of call details, the Katara police detained Radheyshyam and he during interrogation revealed that he and his friend Arjuna had killed the man Ivane they were unable to repay the amount taken from him.

Sub divisional officer of police (SDOP) Misrod Anil Tripathi said that Ivane might be lending money on interest.

Radheyshyam and Arjun had taken some money from Ivane but were not in the position to return the same. Ivane used to pressurize the duo to return the amount.

The two managed to convenience Ivane to meet a Tanktrik in Mandideep saying that he would hemp to raise money. The two took him to Mandideep when they told Ivane that tantric lives at the base of the hill. As they were treading downhill, the accused pushed him from behind. Ivane fell 150 ft down and died on the spot.

We have arrested the two accused and now we are trying to identify the body we found in Katara. The body recovered from Katara had striking resemblance with the appearance of Ivane, added Tripathi.