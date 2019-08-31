Bhopal: Vyapam scam; CBI court convicts four accused

BHOPAL: Special designated CBI court for Vyapam scam, has convicted four accused in police constable recruitment-2013 scam on Friday. The four accused: Ambedkar Brijvanshi, Ramnarain Dhanuk, Ramlakhan Jathav and Jitu Dhanuk, have been convicted under various sections.

Two-years-RI has been awarded under sections 419 of IPC and 120(b) of IPC, 4 years RI has been awarded under sections 420 and 468 of IPC, 7 years RI has been awarded under each sections 427 and 471 of IPC.

While, two year RI has been awarded under Section 4 of the Madhya Pradesh Recognized Examinations Act, 1937. All punishment will be concurrent and judicial remand during trial will be adjusted in punishment.

Physical test and documents verification of Police constable Recruitment-2013 was conducted on February 6, 2014 at Motilal Nehru Stadium (Lal Parade Ground).

Jitu Singh Dhanuk reported to the recruitment committee which was headed by Rajesh Bhadauria. The committee members suspected his call letter because of difference in photographs and brought him to Jahangirabad police station and lodged an FIR. Three other accused had appeared to help Jitu Singh Dhanuk clear the exam.

Defense counsels pleaded that it was first crime of the accused, they are in the prime of their youths and they all have no criminal record. So they should be given benefit of Madhya Pradesh Recognized Examinations Act, 1937 or leniency from court while awarding punishment.

Fine of Rs 500 has also been slapped under every section. In case of non-payment of fine the RI will be extended by two months. CBI counsel advocate Chandrashekahr Gurjar argued from CBI side and said, “It is a clear case of cheating committed by the accused to get the job.

As it is related to employment and accused tried to get job by cheating so they should be penalised. Many competent aspirants are denied job just because of such crime.”