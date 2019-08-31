Bhopal: Cracks in Congress come out in open

BHOPAL: The crisis in state Congress has deepened as senior leaders vying for the coveted state party chief post and those backing them have come face to face.

The party, that rose to power in state after a gap of 15 years is facing a tough time as cracks have come out in the open ahead of the announcement of the new state party president.

Talk of appointing a new party chief for state came up after Chief Minister Kamal Nath expressed his desire to quit the post after becoming the chief minister.

Certain media reports claim that former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia has put the Congress on notice demanding to be made the president of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).

Over half a dozen state leaders, from different factions, are in the race for the party president’s post. Prominent among these besides Scindia, are former Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh, sitting minister Umang Singhar, Bala Bachchan, Omkar Singh Markam, Shobha Ojha and former MLA Ram Niwas Rawat who belongs to Scindia camp.

The former Union minister Scindia, who was believed to be the top runner for the CM post after Congress’ win in Assembly polls, is said to be the leader of more than 20 MLAs and also reportedly enjoys support of around half a dozen minister of the Kamal Nath government.

Minister loyal to Scindia allegedly had a heated discussion in the cabinet meeting with the CM. When the incident became public, the party saying ‘it’s a part of party’s internal democracy’, tried to brush it aside. However, the rift within the party is now out in open.

State in charge of the Congress Deepak Bawaria has put forward the name of Scindia for the coveted post. However, veteran party leader and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh is backing Ajay Singh.

Even as the Congress rules as the single largest party in the state, it is not in clear majority. With 114 seats in Assembly and is two seats away from magic figure 116.

However it managed to form the government with support of 2 BSP legislators, 1SP and four independent MLAs. During the monsoon Assembly session, CM Nath proved himself self to be a real leader after he managed to get support of two BJP MLAs in the assembly during division of votes on a crucial bill.

However, the BJP continues to term the government as unstable. And to add to the woes of the ruling dispensation, the other parties MLAs supporting the government comes out with threats every now and then.

Issuing statements BSP MLAs keep government on tenterhooks. On Thursday, SP MLA Rajesh Shukla had warned to expose all the ministers before CM.