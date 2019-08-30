Bhopal: Collector directs BMC to repair roads before festive season

BHOPAL: Taking cognisance on pathetic condition of roads in state capital, Collector Tarun Pithode directed Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration to repair and fill all the pits and potholes before the festive season.

BMC officials have been told to ensure proper sanitation and for proper wiring at certain height for taking out religious procession. He was addressing the Peace Committee meeting on Thursday, ahead of the upcoming festivals Ganesh Utsav, Navratri festivals among others.

Torrential rains have withered almost all the roads in all pockets of the state capital. It posed problems in negotiating traffic specially in night. Pits and potholes are big headache for traffic users in the state capital.

However, in addition to BMC, PWD, Capital Project Authority (CPA) and BDA are also responsible for maintaining certain roads which fall under their jurisdiction.

These agencies pass on buck on each other shrugging off responsibility for proper maintenance of roads. BMC officials have assured for repairing the roads after October15 (end of monsoon) taking plea that it is not possible repairing in rains.

Collector instructed that organising committees of festival should take up separate temporary power connections for Ganesh Utsav. And there must be proper security and safety to tableax.

Instructions have also been given officials of Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board (MPEB) for power supply without any disruption during festival season.

Ample security forces will be deployed: DIG

DIG Irshad Wali said, “Routes for religious procession will be identified ahead of festivals for maintaining communal harmony. Proper security forces will remain deployed for security and safety of the people in festivals.”